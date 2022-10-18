News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Who is Will Trueman? Introducing Sheffield Wednesday's award-winning midfield debutant

Darren Moore has given a debut to Sheffield Wednesday youngster Will Trueman for tonight’s Papa Johns Trophy clash with Leicester City’s under-21 side.

By Alex Miller
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A talented and technically gifted central midfielder makes his senior bow the day before his 20th birthday having impressed in the club’s youth ranks for several years.

Trueman is a skilled passer of the ball and is renowned for an ability to pick up the ball and drive at defences from midfield.

In April 2021 he was prestigious LFE Championship Apprentice of the Year for 2020/21, a gong that recognises not only footballing achievements but aptitude off the ball.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Will Trueman. Pic: Steve Ellis / SWFC

Most Popular

Academy boss Steven Haslam said when Trueman was given the recognition: “It goes to show Will’s work in every aspect of his scholarship.

“Not only has he contributed on the pitch, but he’s put a lot of work in away from football and developing himself as a person.

“It’s great for the academy for one of our players to be recognised with this award, it credits all the hard work that goes on by so many staff behind the scenes.”

Darren MooreLeicester City