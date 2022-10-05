Lacklustre defending in the 93rd minute tore a point from Wednesday’s tally after an inspired display by Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

And a visibly irked Moore made no secret of his frustration with the manner of their defeat.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

“With the personnel that we’ve got and the way we go about our jobs, we create chances,” Moore said.

“I’ve always said that as long as we’re creating chances, I believe we’ll score. We created enough tonight to go and win the game, but we didn’t.

“A bit more ruthless finishing and more concentration at the back. It’s cost us tonight.

“The performance was there and that’s what we drive for here at Wednesday, but as a manager, if I’m honest, I’m just disappointed in terms of the goal in the last minute.

“We didn’t deserve that tonight, but the players just switched off at moments when they needed to keep their concentration, really.

“It’s their [Plymouth’s] night tonight and we move on.”

Offering some perspective on the defeat, which keeps them in third place, Moore continued: “Irrespective of the result tonight it’s still early in the season after 12 games, but every game matters to us, we want the performance.

“I just thought tonight, the way they got the win could have been avoided.”

Plymouth’s two goals came first through Ryan Hardie, whose shot made its way beneath David Stockdale’s sprawling hand, and then through Sam Cosgrove who reacted quickest to head home in injury time.

Moore repeated his ire at Wednesday’s defending and missed chances and said: “How we set up tonight and went about it was perfect, I have no complaints with it. It’s just the goals, lapses of concentration cost us.

“We had enough chances to go and win the game. Their goalkeeper has gone to pick up his man of the match award and deservedly so. That’s what they’re there for.

“I thought the chances we created, we could have been more ruthless.