Missed chances, an inspired performance by Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper and lapses of concentration defensively handed the table-topping home side an injury time win on an evening in which questions were asked of Owls boss Darren Moore for an eyebrow-raising double sub.

The Owls were the better side for much a thrilling second half but a decision to take off star pair Barry Bannan and Josh Windass on 73 minutes prompted queries, not least from Bannan himself who seemed to take issue with the decision.

Wednesday chances were spurned throughout the 90 minutes, though, and eventually Sam Cosgrove headed home in the 93rd minute to cancel out Liam Palmer’s first half equaliser.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

Asked to explain the surprise double switch, Moore said: “We had built momentum with them, but we just felt the energy with both of them had lapsed a bit, they’d come off the gas in terms of their energy.

“Of course you have to look at the game on Saturday as well, but I really felt the energy levels just dropped right off.

“Argyle were starting to aint one or two pictures in midfield where we had that real thrust and energy to stop them building.”

Seemingly rallying against a suggestion the double change was inherently negative, Moore indicated he has no regrets over the decision and made clear both players were swapped with teammates of a similar position.

Moore continued: “We took the both of them off and we went like for like with Josh for Pato as a striker and Baz for Fiz as midfield players. It was like for like, really.

“I just felt that with the power and speed of Pato and Fiz from those defensive positions, getting them on the counter and getting up the pitch. We had a couple of counters in there but it just wasn’t to be.

“We’ve lost the game from switching off, really.”