Sheffield Wednesday went to table-topping Plymouth Argyle and went toe-to-toe, they were the better side and outfought the home side on a ground they were so soundly beaten on twice last season.

But a late winner by former Wednesday transfer target Sam Cosgrove broke Owls hearts.

Here are our player ratings.

David Stockdale – 6

The ball dipped a treat, but he could and should have done more to keep out Hardie’s opener. He’d be disappointed, you feel.

Went all Manuel Neuer for a moment to skip the ball past an onrushing Azaz but did it well – a glimpse into his confidence – and made a couple of fine saves.

Recovered with real class to save his own bacon on 70 minutes. Couldn;t have done much with the winner.

Liam Palmer – 7

The Worksop Cafu continued his incredible goalscoring form with a lovely finish having overloaded expertly.

Seriously, where has that sort of movement and calm in front of goal come from? Could’ve easily had a second were it not for Cooper’s class in the Plymouth net.

Michael Ihiekwe – 7

Could have done more to stop Hardie’s bounding down on goal for the opener but stepped into the occasion, moving over to the left of the back three and showing his experience in doing so.

Clawed the ball off (or from over?) the line late on.

Ben Heneghan – 5

Ball on the floor for the main part, he wasn’t required as aerial beast he has been, but acquitted himself OK in a match not quite of his speciality, producing a nice block at an important stage on half an hour.

Like one or two others, could have done more to prevent that sucker-punch Plymouth winner.

Reece James – 6

Did well both in a three and a four. Clattered in the first half, he got to the pace of the game and largely looked confident on the ball – though he was caught out positionally for one Plymouth attack.

Off at half-time with reports of a knock.

Will Vaulks – 6

Perhaps should have done better with a chance laid on by Bannan – was it deflected by a teammate?

Looked at home with a system switch and seemed to time his tackles better as things went on.

Tyreeq Bakinson – 6

Gave the ball away early to offer Hardie a fine chance and was lucky to get away with it, but almost immediately atoned with a nice ball to find Palmer for the equaliser.

Broke up play nicely and started several attacks. Can see why Moore likes him for these games but he looked just a touch rusty. Together with Vaulks, broke things up OK on occasion by Argyle got joy through midfield too often. Off late for Gregory.

Barry Bannan – 7

Unleashed and invigorated back in the number 10 spot, Plymouth didn’t have any answers for his movement and invention in the first half.

The home side seemed to set up differently to quell his threat in the second dig where he found himself playing much wider.

Plymouth will have been as happy as anyone to see him go off with 15 minutes left.

Marvin Johnson – 6

Seemed to relish the opportunity to operate higher up the pitch and put in a couple of dangerous crosses. Found himself tucking inside, which is new.

Maybe didn’t cause the weight of problems he’d have liked when he found those spots but forced a fine save after the hour and whilst it wasn’t sparkly, he offered a solid, grown-up performance.

Josh Windass – 8

Took up some excellent positions and given pockets of space continued the sort of threat he’s shown all season. Fired a free-kick just over, forced a fine save and shook off a heavy challenge early doors. Drew fouls and hit the post twice – couldn’t have done much more without scoring.

Off with 15 to go alongside Bannan. Raised eyebrows.

Michael Smith – 6

Took on a hell of a battle and earned plaudits for a huge effort with not a huge amount of help around him as the match went on.

Wasted a golden opportunity early in the second half and whilst he may not contribute to many highlights packages, he did the quiet, important donkey work and won more aerials than anybody else.

SUBS

Dominic Iorfa – 6

On at half-time for James. Headed at Cooper not long afterwards and defended well, making a couple of important interceptions.

Callum Paterson – N/A

On for Windass with 15 minutes to go.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – N/A

On for an exasperated Bannan with 15 left.

Lee Gregory – N/A