The Portuguese, who led Wednesday to back-to-back Championship play-off campaigns in 2016 and 2017, has long since spoken about a desire to get a new job in England and add to a CV that also includes Swansea City.

Carvalhal has been linked with roles at Burnley and Blackburn Rovers in recent months but seems to have come closest to stepping into the vacant role at Wednesday’s old foes Hull City since the departure of Shota Arveladze over the weekend.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has been ruled out of the race to become Hull City boss by reports in East Yorkshire.

Hull were the side that denied the Owls a place in the Premier League in 2016 – when Carvalhal was in the Hillsborough hotseat – when Mo Diame’s unanswered strike edged them out of the Championship play-off final.

Widespread reports penned the the 56-year-old as the likely candidate to step into the role, a suggestion that seemed to become more likely when Carvalhal was relieved of his duties as manager of UAE outfit Al Wahda this week after only four matches in charge.

But reports in East Yorkshire via Hull Live suggest the Tigers have distanced themselves from the pursuit of the former Wednesday manager, with owner Acun Ilicali now seemingly closing in on another target after what were described as ‘positive discussions’ on Monday.

Carvalhal’s assistant at Wednesday, Bruno Lage, was sacked as manager of Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers this week.