The Owls were handed a 2-1 defeat after a late, late winner from Sam Cosgrove – despite Darren Moore’s side dominating large portions of the game and forcing goalkeeper, Michael Cooper, into several top class saves.

Another blow for Wednesday was the fact that Reece James was forced off with an injury after a late challenge in the first half, and Moore will be hoping that it’s not a lengthy setback for the defender when he was just finding form in the Owls side.

When asked about James, Moore said, “We’ll have to assess him in the morning - we’re not sure if it’s his thigh or groin, we’re not sure yet… It’s too soon to say.”

Meanwhile, Mallik Wilks was absent from the Wednesday matchday squad after starting in the win over Port Vale – and his manager says that it was a decision made based on the fact that he was feeling a hamstring niggle.

Moore said, “From the game on Saturday he was really sore in his hamstring area, so we just didn’t take the risk. He trained yesterday, but didn’t complete the training session - so with that in mind we couldn’t risk him. Hopefully by not risking him he’ll be ok for Saturday.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to this weekend’s game against Cheltenham Town as they look to get back to winning ways after a very disappointing night at Home Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad