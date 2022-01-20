The attacker, who turned 21 late last year, hasn’t had much chance to make his mark on the first team at Hillsborough this season, however has scored plenty of goals for the U23s when he’s been used in the club’s youth team.

It was reported recently that Adedoyin could be on the move this month in order to go in search of more senior minutes, and now The Star has been led to believe that Wednesday’s League One rivals, Accrington Stanley, have shown an interest in bringing him on board.

At this point in time it remains to be seen whether the club would be willing to loan out a player to a team in the same division and therefore strengthen another club that they’re battling against, and it’s thought that there are other clubs who have also considered making enquiries about the young former Everton man.

Wednesday have already loaned out Alex Hunt this month as he joined League Two outfit, Oldham Athletic, while a move could also be on the cards for Ciaran Brennan if it becomes apparent that he’ll be short of first team opportunities in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Adedoyin made his senior team in Wednesday colours earlier in the season in the Papa John’s Trophy, and got on the scoresheet in the 4-0 win over Harrogate Town.

The youngster’s current Owls deal will expire at the end of the season.