The Owls hunt for a new centre back this month has been well publicised, with Darren Moore keen to bolster his backline in order to try and make a push up the table in the second half of the campaign.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that Wednesday had finalised a loan move for Preston North End’s Jordan Storey, with the 24-year-old joining until the end of the season, but he wasn’t their only target.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star understands that, despite him being a key player for Cardiff City, Wednesday did ask the question about Flint - however there’s thought to be no plans to loan the experienced defender out at this time.

Flint, 32, has played 25 games for the Bluebirds this season, and Cardiff are going to need his experience if they’re going to survive the Championship drop.

So Wednesday’s hopeful enquiries about a loan were in vain, as were Sunderland’s before they went on to sign former Owl, Mark Beevers, on a permanent basis.

Flint is out of contract at the end of this season, and no decision has been made yet as to what lies ahead for him, so maybe Wednesday could ask the question again in six months time - preferably as a Championship club.

Sheffield Wednesday tried a cheeky approach for Cardiff City's Aden Flint this week.

Moore remains in the market for a left-footed central defender, with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Haydon Roberts a potential target.