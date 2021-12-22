The Star reported earlier this month that the 21-year-old could potentially head out in the new year if things didn’t change in terms of senior minutes, and now it’s understood that a decision has been made on his immediate future.

At this point in time it remains to be seen where Adedoyin could end up, or for how long, but Darren Moore will want him to get playing on a more regular basis in order to aid his development after flitting between the Owls’ senior side and Lee Bullen’s U23s.

The young forward, who got his first senior goal in the Papa John’s Trophy against Harrogate Town this season, has grabbed a number of goals for U23s this season, but will be eager to get playing more competitive football if possible.

Adedoyin’s current Owls contract will expire at the end of the current season, and a loan spell away could give him the opportunity to show to Moore why he deserves an extended stay at Hillsborough.

The youngster joined Wednesday after leaving Everton last year, and has played three games – all in the EFL Trophy – however is still awaiting his league debut as he continues to try and work his way up through the club’s ranks.

Wednesday have sent a lot of young players out on loan this season, a real shift in tact from the manager after years of just allowing young players to sit in the U23 setup rather than play senior football further elsewhere.