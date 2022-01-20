Sheffield Wednesday defender could still leave after new arrivals at Hillsborough

Brennan has had a good few months at Wednesday, making his League One debut late last year and then recently securing a new contract after a run of games where he’s made some strong first team appearances.

But the 21-year-old may well follow Alex Hunt through the exit door before the month is out, with The Star being led to believe that a loan move is under consideration in order for him to try and get a period of regular game time under his belt.

The centre back did have a brief spell on loan with Notts County in the National League earlier this season before being recalled during a bit of an injury crisis, and it may be that a loan would be welcomed if it becomes apparent that he won’t be playing week in/week out under Darren Moore.

Wednesday’s signing of Jordan Storey on Wednesday, plus the pursuit of another left-footed central defender, may mean that first team appearances could prove hard to come by – and it’s thought that if the right loan opportunity arises then it’s something that will be considered.

Brennan spoke after signing his new deal at Hillsborough about his desire to have a long, successful career in blue and white, and the fact that he’s signed a contract until 2024 means that the club are more than happy to give him time to grow into the player that he clearly has the potential to become.