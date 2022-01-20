The 24-year-old centre back became Wednesday’s first January signing after completing a loan move from Preston North End this week, and could make his debut on Saturday afternoon when the Owls make the trip to Oxford United.

Storey played plenty of Championship football this season before falling out of favour following the arrival of Ryan Lowe, and his arrival at Hillsborough is seen as a bit of a coup considering the interest being shown from elsewhere.

And now, as he gets to know his new teammates at Middlewood Road, the centre back admits that Darren Moore had a big hand in persuading him to make the move to Sheffield this month.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Storey said, “I’m delighted to be here… This is a massive club with big ambitions to get back into the Championship and I’m looking forward to getting going.

“I’ve spoken to the gaffer who has told me the plans and how I will fit in, we’ve had really good conversations and I am raring to go.

“I like his ideas, his enthusiasm and what he wants from me and for the club to achieve in the coming months. That sold it to me.”

He went on to say, “This is a really good challenge and if I can come in and make a difference that would be great… I want to hit the ground running and be ready for Oxford this weekend.

Jordan Storey joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan. (via swfc.co.uk)

“I know the boys got a really good result last weekend against Plymouth and we need to keep that up and I’d be delighted if I can add to that.”

Wednesday take on Oxford at 3pm on Saturday afternoon knowing that a win could see them climb back up into the Play-Off places if other results go their way – and the arrival of the first new signing of the window will certainly come as good news for the camp ahead of the game.