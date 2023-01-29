Darren Moore says he’s prepared to go all the way to the transfer deadline on Tuesday night, but hopes that it won’t come to that.

The Owls boss says that he would like ‘one or two’ more signings in through the door at S6 before the window closes at 11pm on January 31st, explaining that they’re working hard to get deals done that will add to their already strong outfit.

Moore suggested that things may start to move forward once the weekend’s fixtures are over, adding that – if he gets his targets – they’ll give them more balance. So far Aden Flint is the only new face through the door.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup, the Owls boss said, “I’d like to think that we’re out of the way of it (the transfer deadline), but I’m prepared to go all the way until 11pm on Tuesday night if needs be. Hopefully with the targets we’ve spotted and seen, if they are still available, we can get the work done.

“I’ve always said that we’ve identified certain players that will not only make us stronger, but give us the right balance as well. We’ve been trying, but I’m sure you can understand that they’ve not been allowed to come.

“Hopefully after the round of fixtures this weekend though, we’ll be allowed to get them.”

Moore was questioned on what sort of players he was looking for in terms of extra additions in the upcoming days, however he wouldn’t reveal any more than that he felt they’d make them a stronger side.

Darren Moore still wants a couple more signings for Sheffield Wednesday this month. (Steve Ellis)

He told The Star, “If we get them, I think they make us stronger and give us better balance. We want competition in the team.

“Our numbers this season have been smaller than last season, but there’s been wonderful versatility. We’ve managed to keep them on the pitch for longer periods, and that’s what we wanted.