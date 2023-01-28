Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that the early prognosis on Akin Famewo is that he just had cramp.

There were concerns over the centre back after he limped off in the second half of the 1-1 FA Cup draw with Fleetwood Town, with Aden Flint coming on for his debut to replace him in the latter stages of the tie.

Famewo has looked excellent since returning from injury, so it was no surprise that there were fears about what it meant for him as he trudged around the field.

Thankfully, however, it sounds like it’s not a serious one for the 24-year-old, with Moore explaining afterwards that they weren’t overly concerned.

“It was cramp,” Moore told the media. “That’s what I heard in there. So we’ll get some gels and some salts in him, but yeah - he said it was cramp. So we’re hoping that that’s the case.”

Meanwhile, the Owls boss praised the fight that his side showed once again to keep their lengthy unbeaten run going – coming from behind against a Fleetwood side that have been difficult to break down away from home.

He went on to say, “We know how difficult they are on the road, but what I liked was that there was no panic from the players – just a sincere calmness. And they just built.

Akin Famewo had to go off in Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Fleetwood Town. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“I remember where we were when I first arrived, and we’d have been kicking it long and rushing, and losing out heads. But there was a calmness to our play, possession-based but looking for opportunities.

“We got back in it, and you saw from the reaction that they were trying to go and win it. We didn’t win it, but we knocked on the door and I’m pleased that we got back in the game. We’d have been disappointed to get knocked out today.”

Wednesday are likely to play the replay of the game in-between two key clashes against Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town – another fixture for an already busy schedule.