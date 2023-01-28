Darren Moore explains why he wanted ‘wonderful’ Aden Flint at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that he brought Aden Flint into the club because he ‘makes us better’.

The Owls completed their first signing of the January transfer window on Friday, bringing Flint in on loan from Stoke City for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s a name familiar to Wednesdayites given his previous loan spell, but after injury cut that one short he’ll be hoping to make a bigger impact this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 33-year-old came on for a short second debut in the 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town, and Moore says that he’s delighted to get him through the door.

He told the media, "He'll bring a wealth of experience, commitment, desire, leadership qualities and a threat in both boxes… He's a typical defender that we've enjoyed having this season in dealing with the first-time contacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've replaced Macca (Mark McGuinness) like for like and I think we've got a wonderful stalwart and character. I believe he makes us better."

Flint hasn’t played much football this season, making just nine appearances for Stoke, but when asked if he’s ready to go straight into a starting XI if needed, the Owls boss says that there are no worries about that.

Sheffield Wednesday's Aden Flint applauds the fans. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

“Yes,” he replied. “He's got all his data from when he was at Stoke. He's obviously down on match minutes but now we have a replay, he'll be another vital player for us. I'm really pleased to get him. We had to be really patient before getting him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad