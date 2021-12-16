Corbeanu has played for his nation six times this year since making his debut back in March, scoring twice for the Canadian national against Bermuda and Martinique as he managed to make an immediate impact.

The 19-year-old joined the Owls on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this year, and has gone from strength to strength in League One, scoring his first senior club goal in a 3-0 win over Sunderland before grabbing his second in the victory at Accrington Stanley.

Now, as he looks to continue playing his part in Wednesday’s promotion push, the talented teenager has reacted to being named as Canada Soccer Men’s Youth Player of the Year – a reward for the progress that he has made in 2021, a year in which he also made his Premier League debut for Wolves.

The Canadian has reacted to winning the gong, saying on his official Instagram account, “Delighted to announce this award! 2021 has been unforgettable, and being able to say I made my debut for my country this year is something that I will cherish for the rest of my life. It’s only the beginning, the journey continues.”

Corbeanu is likely to feature for the 17th time in all competitions this season on Saturday when the Owls take on Accrington Stanley and try to climb back up into the League One Play-Off positions.

