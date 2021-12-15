The Wolves teenager, who has quickly become a fan favourite at Hillsborough for his fast footwork and desire to run at opposition defenders, has two goals and two assists in his 554 League One minutes this season.

And now he is the proud owner of a major award back home in Canada, where he was named the national side’s Youth Player of the Year.

Much has been made of Corbeanu’s need to improve has all-round game, however, particularly defensively.

Owls boss Darren Moore has spoken a number of times as to why the 19-year-old hasn’t played a more consistent part in his first team in the early stages of the season and detailed the strides he has made already in his time at the club.

Corbeanu started in Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Crewe Alexandra last weekend and produced season-best defensive numbers, making two interceptions and three clearances in his 83-minute outing while launching himself into a season-high 10 defensive duels.

These are the areas of improvement, Moore has said, that will help facilitate Corbeanu’s ultimate ambition of becoming a regular Premier League player.

It’s a subject touched on by club captain Barry Bannan, who asked about the Canadian’s development told The Star he sees some of his journey – as a youngster – in Corbeanu.

“The gaffer has touched on it and it’s more solely the defensive side of things,” Bannan said. “As a young kid, going forward he has no problems at all, he’s got all the talent in the world.

“But as a top player now and at any level you have to be able to do the other things. I learned that at a young age too, it took me a while.

“He’s getting better at it, he was there today getting up and down, he’s getting better.