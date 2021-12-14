Mr. 40% - Is Lee Gregory Sheffield Wednesday’s signing of the season so far?

The experienced forward was back on the scoresheet on Saturday as the Owls, netting his eighth goal of the campaign as Wednesday picked up a 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra to make it 12 games unbeaten in the league.

Gregory also has four assists to his name in 2021/22, meaning that he has scored or assisted 12 of the Owls’ 30 league goals up to now, and despite being the oldest member of the squad at 33, only three players in the entire side have managed to play more minutes than he has (1512).

His nearest competitor in terms of goal contributions is captain, Barry Bannan, who took his tally to six at Gresty Road – he has two goals and four assists.

Wednesday had a big summer in terms of recruitment as the Owls boss brought in a raft of new faces to HIllsborough, but with injuries hindering some, steady performances from others and a few struggling for form, there’s an argument that nobody has slotted in quite as nicely as the experience Sheffielder.

When asked about his number nine after the game, Moore said, “You want strikers scoring, and popped up again today with another goal so that is really pleasing for him. That's why he is in the team. He wants to score goals. He got up really well, nice and early, and it was a thumping header.”

Wednesday haven’t had a player score 15+ league goals since Fernando Forestieri back in the 2015/16 season, while Gary Madine stepped up to the plate in their last League One campaign – bagging 18 in 2011/12.

If Moore and his technical team can keep him fit, then the Owls could have a genuine Golden Boot contender on their hands this season – though he does have some ground to make up on current leader, Cole Stockton, who has 13 in 20 games so far.