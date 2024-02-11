News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday's stunning home attendances compared to Championship rivals Birmingham, Hull and more

How do Sheffield Wednesday's home attendances compare to their rivals across the Championship?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 11th Feb 2024, 16:31 GMT

Hope and belief coursed around Hillsborough on Friday night as Sheffield Wednesday claimed what could be a monumental win in their battle to avoid an immediate return to League One.

Fellow strugglers Birmingham City, who sat four places and nine points above the Owls prior to the game, were the visitors to the famous old ground and it would be fair to see there was more than a hint of nerves from the home faithful.

But with new signings Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo in fine form, a goal in each half from the latter ensured Danny Rohl's men claimed a win for the first time in five games and moved to within six points of escaping the Championship drop zone.

Over 25,000 supporters were on hand to get behind the Owls once again - but how do Wednesday's average home attendances compare to their rivals across the Championship?

1. 24th — Rotherham United

2. 23rd — Blackburn Rovers

3. 22nd — Swansea City

4. 21st — Millwall

