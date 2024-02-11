Hope and belief coursed around Hillsborough on Friday night as Sheffield Wednesday claimed what could be a monumental win in their battle to avoid an immediate return to League One.

Fellow strugglers Birmingham City, who sat four places and nine points above the Owls prior to the game, were the visitors to the famous old ground and it would be fair to see there was more than a hint of nerves from the home faithful.

But with new signings Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo in fine form, a goal in each half from the latter ensured Danny Rohl's men claimed a win for the first time in five games and moved to within six points of escaping the Championship drop zone.