The Owls came away as 2-0 winners on the night thanks to a couple of goals from Iké Ugbo on the night he opened up his Wednesday account, and there were plenty of smile on show given that Danny Röhl's side had a chance to close the gap on those above them.

A lot of talk before the game surrounded the planned protest, which saw thousands hold up yellow flyers against owner, Dejphon Chansiri, but as soon as the whistle went it as all about the football. A victory - and the results that followed elsewhere - sees Wednesday now just five points off Huddersfield Town in 21st.

Check out some great pictures from the night in the gallery below, and see if you can spot any familiar faces:

