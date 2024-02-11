News you can trust since 1887
30 pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans as 25,000 take to Hillsborough v Birmingham City - gallery

Over 25,000 people were at Hillsborough on Friday night as Sheffield Wednesday put Birmingham City to the sword.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 11th Feb 2024, 13:03 GMT

The Owls came away as 2-0 winners on the night thanks to a couple of goals from Iké Ugbo on the night he opened up his Wednesday account, and there were plenty of smile on show given that Danny Röhl's side had a chance to close the gap on those above them.

A lot of talk before the game surrounded the planned protest, which saw thousands hold up yellow flyers against owner, Dejphon Chansiri, but as soon as the whistle went it as all about the football. A victory - and the results that followed elsewhere - sees Wednesday now just five points off Huddersfield Town in 21st.

Check out some great pictures from the night in the gallery below, and see if you can spot any familiar faces:

Sheffield Wednesday fans v Birmingham City

1. Owls fans at Hillsborough on Friday Night to watch Sheffield Wednesday beat Birmingham City.

Sheffield Wednesday fans v Birmingham City Photo: Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday fans v Birmingham City

2. Owls fans at Hillsborough on Friday Night to watch Sheffield Wednesday beat Birmingham City.

Sheffield Wednesday fans v Birmingham City Photo: Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday fans v Birmingham City

3. Owls fans at Hillsborough on Friday Night to watch Sheffield Wednesday beat Birmingham City.

Sheffield Wednesday fans v Birmingham City Photo: Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday fans v Birmingham City

4. Owls fans at Hillsborough on Friday Night to watch Sheffield Wednesday beat Birmingham City.

Sheffield Wednesday fans v Birmingham City Photo: Steve Ellis

