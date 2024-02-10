Goal highlights, protests and new duo's reaction: A Sheffield Wednesday recap
An Iké Ugbo double made sure that the Owls picked up all three points at Hillsborough, and now they're hoping that neither Huddersfield Town nor Queens Park Rangers manage to do the same as they face Southampton and Norwich City.
There were plenty of other chances in the game on top of Ugbo's strikes, and you can check them out at the top of the page - while Danny Röhl's thoughts - as well as those of Ugbo and Ian Poveda - can be seen in the videos below:
Alongside the football it was also a night of protest, with many supporters making their feelings known by getting on board with The 1867 Group by holding up flyers calling for Dejphon Chansiri's exit from the club.
For all the other fallout from the game, including Röhl's reaction to the protests, we've got you covered: