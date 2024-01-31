A sacrifice Danny Rohl might have to make in Sheffield Wednesday transfer toil

Danny Rohl. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Windows create desperation and uncertainty. Sheffield Wednesday need precisely the opposite in the last three months of the season - calm focus and belief in what they have. So, whether January climaxed in a dream or a nightmare, thank heavens we are out of it. This column is written blind of the outcome for deadline reasons of a newspaper variety, but of one thing I remain fairly confident. The players are in the building to haul the Owls to safety. Or should be. In that, I agree with skipper Barry Bannan, who insisted the club could survive in the Championship, new players or not

There will be supporter backlash if it’s proved the latter - and questions will linger about whether Dejphon Chansiri is a spent force as owner - but I’d be surprised if Wednesday haven’t added. Beyond that, though, I think there should be just enough leadership, character and quality on and off the field. And experience. An irony there in that, quite rightly, Danny Rohl is determined to transform the team on younger and more athletic lines.

More ironic still, if neither Michael Smith or Lee Gregory have departed because in that case there’s a mounting case for playing either of them, if not together. Why? It’s simple. They are proven goalscorers (53 between them at S6). Wednesday simply don’t have anyone else in that category, hence their pursuit of a higher grade striker.

Bailey Cadamarteri has done well (three goals for his fledging efforts), but Ashley Fletcher continues to toil without reward (pre Watford) and latest recruit Ike Ugbu doesn’t have a prolific track record either. Rohl might have to sacrifice agility for technique because his team desperately needs some know-how in front of goal.