Championship comebacks give Sheffield Wednesday huge boost in survival bid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls closed the gap on safety to five points on Friday night with an impressive 2-0 win over Birmingham City, also going within two points of 22nd place, however they knew that both of the teams above them had an opportunity to change that the following day.

With QPR facing Norwich City and Huddersfield Town travelling to Southampton the two relegation strugglers were certainly outsiders for victory, but thanks to goals from Jack Colback, Sorba Thomas and David Kasumu they found themselves 1-0 and 2-0 up at the break respectively.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would have been results that really weren’t helpful for Wednesday’s survival bid, but thankfully there were a couple of turnarounds in the second stanzas that came to the rescue. Much to the joy of all of the Owls fans watching on their TV and phone screens.

Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent put Norwich 2-1 up before Michael Frey made sure Rangers picked up a point at home, while the Terriers gave away their lead twice as Joe Rothwell bagged a brace to get them level before a Tom Lees own goal cancelled out Alex Matos’ goal to make it 3-2 – before Sekou Mara and Samuel Edozie finished the job.

Those games finished 2-2 and 5-3, and there was another interesting result elsewhere as Stoke City were once again beaten – 3-1 by Blackburn Rovers – a defeat that leaves them just three points clear of the dropzone and very much part of the relegation scrap.