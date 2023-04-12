Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has admitted that he is unsure whether the club will keep hold of Jay Mingi this summer ahead of his contract expiry. The midfielder joined Pompey after he was released by Charlton Athletic in 2021 but has only managed 20 appearances in League One over the past two seasons.

Since Mousinho replaced Danny Cowley in the hot seat almost three months ago, the former Oxford United man is yet to see Mingi in competitive action due to injury problems. After featuring in last month’s Hamphshire Senior Cup defeat to Bournemouth, the 22-year-old is sidelined again with an ankle issue.

Despite his lack of football, Mingi has interest from the likes of West Brom, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City as he approaches the end of his contract and Mousinho has admitted he isn’t sure whether Pompey will be keeping him.

He told The News: “In terms of whether I want to keep Jay, we must have the conversation towards the back end of the season because we just haven’t seen enough of him.

“Ultimately, we need to see him on the pitch to make that decision. So it’s one I couldn’t give you an answer on right now.”

Portsmouth currently sit five points outside the League One playoffs - 21 points behind Sheffield Wednesday in first place.

Rams ace on future

Derby County’s Krystian Bielik has opened up on his future ahead of crunch talks with the club this summer. The midfielder is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract and he has previously attracted interest from the Championship.

Bielik impressed for Derby County as they were relegated to League One last season and he was soon sent on loan back to the second tier with Birmingham City. Playing regularly for the Blues, the Poland international is now looking likely to leave Pride Park if they fail to earn promotion.

As per Derbyshire Live, Bielik said: “This is a big club, let’s see what happens in the summer.

“I feel like it’s home in England. The first time I was on loan here I was an 18-year-old kid, now I’m a grown man with more experience. I have the last year at Derby and I need to sit down with my agent and the club and we’ll see what happens. I’m not closing any doors, I’m looking forward to it.”