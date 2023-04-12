Sheffield Wednesday are top of League One with five games to play, but both Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town have a chance to leapfrog them.

The Owls no longer have their title aspirations in their own hands, and while a 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley at the weekend will have given them a boost, it was shock results for their rivals that turned Easter Monday from a good day to a great day.

Wednesday’s win wouldn’t have been enough to go top if the Pilgrims and Tractor Boys hadn’t dropped points, but defeat for the former and a draw for the latter opened up an opportunity for Darren Moore’s side to climb above them once again – even if it may only be for now.

Both clubs have a game in hand on the Owls going into the final straight, and it will only be at the end of the month that things are finally all level, with the next three game days seeing all three teams feature.

April 25th is the date when the ambitious trio will finally find themselves on an even keel, with two games left to play after that that will decide who goes up and who has to make do with the play-off lottery. Barnsley, meanwhile, are still holding out hope to make a late push – their game in hand is against Ipswich.

Here’s how the top three’s final run-in looks:

Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are battling it out with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town for top spot as things stand. (Steve Ellis)

Burton Albion (A) - April 15

Bristol Rovers (A) - April 18

Exeter City (H) - April 22

Shrewsbury Town (A) - April 29th

Derby County (H) - May 7th

Ipswich

Charlton Athletic (H) - April 15

Port Vale (H) - April 18

Peterborough United (A) - April 22

Barnsley (A) - April 25

Exeter City (H) - April 29th

Fleetwood Town (A) - May 7th

Plymouth

Exeter City (A) - April 15

Shrewsbury Town (A) - April 18

Cambridge United (H) - April 22

Bristol Rovers (H) - April 25

Burton Albion (H) - April 29th

Port Vale (A) - May 7th