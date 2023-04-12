The Owls no longer have their title aspirations in their own hands, and while a 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley at the weekend will have given them a boost, it was shock results for their rivals that turned Easter Monday from a good day to a great day.
Wednesday’s win wouldn’t have been enough to go top if the Pilgrims and Tractor Boys hadn’t dropped points, but defeat for the former and a draw for the latter opened up an opportunity for Darren Moore’s side to climb above them once again – even if it may only be for now.
Both clubs have a game in hand on the Owls going into the final straight, and it will only be at the end of the month that things are finally all level, with the next three game days seeing all three teams feature.
April 25th is the date when the ambitious trio will finally find themselves on an even keel, with two games left to play after that that will decide who goes up and who has to make do with the play-off lottery. Barnsley, meanwhile, are still holding out hope to make a late push – their game in hand is against Ipswich.
Here’s how the top three’s final run-in looks:
Wednesday
Burton Albion (A) - April 15
Bristol Rovers (A) - April 18
Exeter City (H) - April 22
Shrewsbury Town (A) - April 29th
Derby County (H) - May 7th
Ipswich
Charlton Athletic (H) - April 15
Port Vale (H) - April 18
Peterborough United (A) - April 22
Barnsley (A) - April 25
Exeter City (H) - April 29th
Fleetwood Town (A) - May 7th
Plymouth
Exeter City (A) - April 15
Shrewsbury Town (A) - April 18
Cambridge United (H) - April 22
Bristol Rovers (H) - April 25
Burton Albion (H) - April 29th
Port Vale (A) - May 7th
The Owls take on Burton on Saturday at 3pm, however will already know by the time that game kicks off whether Exeter – who have to play all three challengers – have managed to take points off their Devon rivals.