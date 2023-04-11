Sheffield Wednesday secure top six finish after returning to League One's summit

They’ll be hoping that the play-offs have nothing to do with them, but Sheffield Wednesday guaranteed a top six finish on Monday afternoon.

The Owls saw off Accrington Stanley with a comfortable 3-0 victory thanks to a Dennis Adeniran brace and another goal from Liam Palmer, with shock results for Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town meaning that Wednesday leapfrogged both to go back to the top of the League One table.

Plymouth were handed just their second home defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-0 by Lincoln City, while Ipswich Town were pegged back late against Cheltenham Town draw 1-1 after conceding for the first time since February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both clubs still have a game in hand on Darren Moore’s outfit, but Wednesday have seen first hand that points in the bag are far more important than those that can potentially be earned – for now they’ll be enjoying sitting pretty at the third tier’s summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also a victory that secured their place in the top six for 2022/23, with their 84-point tally now unsurmountable by anybody below sixth-placed Bolton Wanderers, meaning that the Owls will – at the very least – be heading into the play-offs this season. They only achieved that status on the last day of the 2021/22 campaign.

Moore and his troops will be hoping that they can avoid that lottery, however, with a top two place very much on their minds going into the final five games, and they’ll now be turning their attentions to Saturday’s trip to Burton Albion as they eye another three points on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad