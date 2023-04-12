Burton Albion’s chairman has urged fans to buy tickets in advance as Sheffield Wednesday come to town this coming weekend.

The Owls travel to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they look to try and maintain their place on top of the League One table, with Wednesdayites having long since sold out their allocation for the game.

Wednesday will take 1,637 over to Burton for the third-tier encounter, with those tickets being sold out last month already, and the hosts are expecting a big crowd once again as Dino Maamria’s side seek to put more breathing space between themselves and relegation zone.

“We are expecting a large crowd,” said Brewers Chairman, Ben Robinson. “As was the case with Barnsley on Good Friday, Sheffield Wednesday will be backed by a large away following.

“Therefore we are urging our fans to buy and collect tickets in advance of matchday which will help them avoid queues and ease congestion.”

