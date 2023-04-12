News you can trust since 1887
‘We’ll concede four…’ - Angry Burton Albion boss makes Sheffield Wednesday prediction with defensive demand

Burton Albion manager, Dino Maamria, says that his side will concede ‘four or five’ against Sheffield Wednesday if they don’t defend better.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

The Brewers were beaten 3-2 by Charlton Athletic on Easter Monday, finding themselves 3-1 down inside an hour at the Valley after what their boss called a ‘poor 55 minutes’.

Speaking after the game he said that he was angry at the way his team went about their business against the Addicks, admitting that their defeat was entirely self-inflicted.

He also demanded that they improve when the Owls come to town, saying they’ll be punished if they do not.

“I’m angry at them,” Maamria said. “Because that’s not the way you should turn up to play football. You have to show pride in your defending and get the best out of your opponent, and we didn’t lay a glove on them. If we gave them time and space we knew they could hurt us – we had five defenders on the team sheet and none of them defended well. We lost the chance to win three points from our poor defending today…

“It’s all about us – if we turn up against Sheffield Wednesday and defend like we did then we will concede four or five. We will concede goals against any team in this league if we play like we did in periods today, so we need to make sure that we turn up next Saturday and don’t have a 55 minutes like we did today.”

The two sides face off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Burton Albion Manager Dino Maamria is worried for his side against Sheffield Wednesday if they don't improve defensively. (Jason Brown/ProSportsImages)Burton Albion Manager Dino Maamria is worried for his side against Sheffield Wednesday if they don't improve defensively. (Jason Brown/ProSportsImages)
Burton Albion Manager Dino Maamria is worried for his side against Sheffield Wednesday if they don't improve defensively. (Jason Brown/ProSportsImages)

