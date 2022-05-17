The deadline for letting players know whether they will – or won’t – be offered deals for next season, and The Star understands that that discussions with the various different players are still underway.

Many fans are eager to see the list of retained players as attentions switch to the upcoming campaign, however the club will not be able to release it until conversations have been had with all of the players who are coming to the end of their respective deals.

With Saturday’s deadline approaching it is likely that Wednesday will release their retained list before the end of the week, though at this point in time there have been no confirmations from any players with regards to what lies ahead for their own futures.

Darren Moore said previously that he would be having discussions with his players about the way forward, and it’s thought that those discussions have not yet been finalised after the club put any talks on hold prior to their game against Sunderland as they focused on trying to win promotion.

Wednesday are under no obligation to publish the list, however – like most clubs around the country – are set to do so once all of their players have been notified of the club’s intentions.

Moore has 15 senior players contracted for next season at this point in time, but several others will be offered new deals to stick around as the Owls manager decides on his squad for the 2022/23 campaign.