Key dates as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for another League One campaign – Transfer windows and more

The Owls’ play-off defeat to Sunderland condemned them a second campaign down in the third tier of English football, but things could be different this time around given that they’re now allowed to delve into the transfer market without the restrictions that have affected them in recent windows.

But it’s not just the transfer dates that Wednesdayites will be looking out for – we took a look at some other bits for fans to stick into their diaries as attention turns to 2022/23…

Retained list

All clubs in the EFL must notify players as to whether or not they are going to being retained for next season by the third Saturday of May – which this year falls on May 21st – the league must also then be informed.

The EFL will then publish the list of players who have been retained by the second Saturday in June – June 11th this year

Fixture release day

Wednesday will find out how their season is looking on June 23rd, and fans will no doubt be looking forward to seeing who they’ll be facing on the opening day, final day and between November and December – especially given that football in the Premier League and Championship will break for the World Cup.

Transfer windows

According to FIFA, the summer transfer window will officially open on June 10th, after which new players can be registered, and will run up until September 1st.

The winter window will, as usual, open on January 1st 2023 and end on January 31st 2023.

Start/end date

Wednesday’s League One campaign will begin on July 30th as they seek to get off to a winning start, and they’ll be hoping that they can be in a good position by the time the final day of the 2022/23 campaign – on May 6th – rolls around.

The play-off final will take place on May 28th.

Cup dates