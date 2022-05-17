Wildsmith will see his current Owls contract expire at the end of June, and after another season that saw him limited to just three League One appearances it seems likely that he has played his last game in Owls colours.

The Wednesday academy product has played 89 games for his boyhood club since coming up through the youth setup at Middlewood Road, but has now reached a point in his career where he’ll want to be playing regular football – and the five-year deal that he signed in 2017 will expire in around six weeks’ time.

Speaking earlier this season, ahead of his clean sheet against Bolton Wanderers, the 26-year-old admitted that – like every other player out there – he wants to be out there on the field.

He told the media, "I just want to focus on playing here and help the team. If the opportunity came up and the circumstances were right for me, yeah that would be great.

"I'm a Sheffield lad and my family are here but if it's not right for me or the club then that's what it is… That's a conversation that needs to be had this season before it gets too late and we will see what happens… It is not nice when you are not playing. Everyone wants to play.”

Cameron Dawson, whose deal runs until 2024, is the only senior goalkeeper contracted for next season, and the Owls are known to be on the lookout for another shot-stopper to join him.