The Australian was a key part of the Owls’ climb up the League One table in 2021/22, playing 30 games in all competitions in what was his most productive season at Hillsborough in terms of goals and assists (6).

But now, with his contract expiring at the end of June, there have been plenty of questions regarding where he may be playing his football next season, with some suggesting that he may have played his last game in Wednesday colours.

The club’s failure to climb out of League One after losing to Sunderland in the play-offs may have made the task of keeping hold of the 29-year-old more difficult, but supporters will no doubt be holding onto any hope that he might stick around – especially because he hasn’t said goodbye yet.

Taking to his official Instagram page this week, Luongo said, “Another season finished… Although it was a disappointing end, the support I have seen this season has been a career high for me! Simply outstanding. Thank you. Time to rest up.”

Luongo is one of several current Wednesday players who will see their current deals expire in just a few weeks time, and while the club’s retained list – which is expected to be out in the near future – remains unpublished, there will continue to be questions about who will or won’t be playing for the club in 2022/23.

As things stand Darren Moore has 15 contracted senior players for the campaign ahead.