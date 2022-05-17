Sheffield Wednesday are ranked high up in terms of the highest average attendances outside the Premier League. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Where Sheffield Wednesday rank compared to Sunderland and others in highest attendances outside Premier League

Sheffield Wednesday fans played their part in the 2021/22 season that saw the Owls narrowly miss out on promotion.

Darren Moore’s side fell six points short of automatic promotion in the season just gone, and fell at the play-offs as they were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Sunderland over two legs.

Next season they’re all set to go again, though, and will be hoping that their loyal supporters can once again turn out in their numbers to cheer them on in what’s set to be another tough campaign.

Wednesday's attendance figures in 2021/22 saw them average bigger home crowds than Brentford (16,895), Burnley (19,170) and Watford (20,590) in the Premier League, as well as 21 of the 24 clubs that have been playing in the Championship this season.

You can find out below exactly where they ranked compared to every other club in the English Football League.

Figures courtesy of Football Web Pages.

1. Cardiff City

Cardiff averaged 18,869 fans over the course of the 2021/22 season.

Photo: Ryan Hiscott

2. Bristol City

Bristol City's average attendance of 19,205 saw them ranked just outside the top ten.

Photo: Harry Trump

3. Coventry City

Sneaking into the top ten with an average attendance of 19,541 is Coventry.

Photo: Alex Burstow

4. Stoke City

With an average attendance of 20,921, Stoke are one of only nine clubs outside the Premier League to break the 20,000+ mark.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

