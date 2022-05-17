Darren Moore’s side fell six points short of automatic promotion in the season just gone, and fell at the play-offs as they were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Sunderland over two legs.

Next season they’re all set to go again, though, and will be hoping that their loyal supporters can once again turn out in their numbers to cheer them on in what’s set to be another tough campaign.

Wednesday's attendance figures in 2021/22 saw them average bigger home crowds than Brentford (16,895), Burnley (19,170) and Watford (20,590) in the Premier League, as well as 21 of the 24 clubs that have been playing in the Championship this season.

You can find out below exactly where they ranked compared to every other club in the English Football League.

Figures courtesy of Football Web Pages.

1. Cardiff City Cardiff averaged 18,869 fans over the course of the 2021/22 season.

2. Bristol City Bristol City's average attendance of 19,205 saw them ranked just outside the top ten.

3. Coventry City Sneaking into the top ten with an average attendance of 19,541 is Coventry.

4. Stoke City With an average attendance of 20,921, Stoke are one of only nine clubs outside the Premier League to break the 20,000+ mark.