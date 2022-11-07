Sheffield Wednesday’s Nottingham Forest starlet tells Owls fans what he needs

The 20-year-old got his first Owls goal over the weekend as he helped inspire them to an FA Cup victory over Morecambe, with the Nottingham Forest loanee scoring the second in a 2-0 victory.

Mighten had fans on the edges of their seats with some of his tricky wide play, with cheers from the crowd starting early doors after he nutmegged an opponent to break through on goal.

Now, as he seeks to kick on after his first goal, the youngster has explained what he wants to bring to the club, and how Wednesdayites can help him.

“The type of player that I am, I like to express myself,” he told The Star. “I like to try things, and create openings - and when I have confidence, and the crowd behind me, it really lifts my spirits and makes me want to try those things and do what I do. It was very good.”

“The manager wants me to play with freedom, with absolute freedom. He wants me to play the game I’ve always played. It’s the reason I’m here, the reason he wanted me here - to be exciting, to try and create, to try and score

“So it’s very important that I have that confidence.”

Alex Mighten of Sheffield Wednesday thanks the crowd after the Emirates FA Cup First Round win over Morecambe. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

He also spoke about the conversations he’s had with Darren Moore when he’s not been playing, saying that dialogue has been constant between the two.

When asked what the manager’s message had been, Mighten said, "Just to keep going. There's obviously been times where the team have been doing very well so changing it has been difficult.

"He has encouraged me and has said that I have been doing the right things every day and in every training session.

"I need to keep going. I have got confidence in myself and hopefully I will get another chance.”