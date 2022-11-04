The Owls booked their spot in the next round with a 2-0 victory over the Shrimps, with Josh Windass and Alex Mighten getting the goals in either half on the way to a comfortable triumph.

Moore explained afterwards that he was happy with his team’s dominant performance, and reserved praise for his two goalscorers on the night.

Speaking after the victory at Hillsborough, the Owls boss said, “We are pleased to get into the second round. That's what we wanted… I thought we dominated for large spells. We had a lot of the ball and it was about getting those patterns right and converting the chance.

“It was a wonderful strike from Josh for the goal. It was a piece of individual brilliance. We know Josh can do that.

“I was pleased for Alex Mighten tonight. He looked a threat and a constant thorn in their side so I'm really pleased with the win.”

On Mighten, who grew into the game strongly before getting his goal, Moore went on to say, “There were one or two players that needed 90 minutes. I thought Alex was good.

“He grew into the game and we saw glimpses of what he can do. He has got wonderful feet and a change in direction.

“He is happy to go inside or out. For him to have got the goal came will have done him the world of good and it came at the right time for us.

“Mallik scored on Saturday and Alex scored tonight. The goal put us through into the second round.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday are waiting to see what the situation is with Jack Hunt after he was forced off against the Shrimps.

Moore said, “We will check on him in the morning. I think it was his groin but we will have a look… It is too early to say (how long he will be out for). We will assess him in the next couple of days.”