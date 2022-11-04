It was expected that the Owls academy graduate would start at least one of the cup games against the Shrimps in the FA Cup or Southampton in the Carabao Cup, so it was a surprise to see him left out completely when Darren Moore named his side on Friday night.

The reason, however, is down to the fact that he’s now following a concussion protocol that’ll keep him out of action for Wednesday night’s trip down south as well.

Speaking after the 2-0 win over the Shrimps, Moore explained, “What happened yesterday, it was bizarre… A strike from Josh Windass hits the post, then hits Cam Dawson – he’s got concussion. So he’s now under a concussion protocol for seven days, and we can’t take the risk.

“You know the power that Josh has got, it’s come back off the post and hit him, and it’s left him with a terrible headache, and he felt he blacked out a bit. So we’ll follow the protocol with him. We understand it, and he’ll probably be ready for next weekend.

“He would’ve started at least one of these two games, so it’s a bitter blow for Daws – and for us. He would’ve played, so he’s missed out on some valuable gametime. We’ve got to hope that over the course of these next few days that nothing happens to Stockers (David Stockdale) while he’s on concussion protocol.”

Stockdale is now expected to start at St. Mary’s Stadium next week as they look for back-to-back cup wins.

