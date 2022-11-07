Firing leaves Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents without a manager for Owls clash

There has been plenty of talk about Ralph Hasenhüttl’s future in recent months, and now, following the defeat to Newcastle United over the weekend, it has been confirmed that they have made a decision on him.

It means that Rubén Sellés will be in charge for the Owls’ trip to St. Mary’s in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night as they press on in their hunt for Hasenhüttl’s replacement.

The statement from the Saints today read, “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

“First Team Assistant Coach Richard Kitzbichler has also today left the club.

“Hasenhüttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.

“However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

“Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.

“First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.”

Wednesday take on Southampton at 7.45pm as they look to see off a Premier League opponent and book their spot in the next round of the competition.