The Owls have suffered back-to-back defeats last week as they were thumped 5-0 by Sunderland and then beaten 1-0 away at Shrewsbury Town, but the Wednesday manager is hopeful that they can start to make up the ground that they’ve lost.

Moore’s side do have promotion expectations to deal with as they take aim at an immediate return to the Championship, however at this point in time are ninth place and six points away from the Play-Off spots. They’re also 13 points off leaders, Rotherham United.

When asked about being outside the top six, the Owls boss told the media over the weekend, "You don't ever want to be too far outside, but there is a lot of football to be played and we still have to play a lot of the teams above us again.

"We are at the halfway mark in the season and there are still a lot of points to be played for.

“We don't like to lose games at Sheffield Wednesday. There are a lot of fixtures coming up with teams that we are in the mix… I don't want to lose games. We are trying to bring a winning attitude to this football club.

"You don't want to lose too many games and we have suffered two losses back-to-back.”

Sheffield Wednesday haven't had a good couple of games.

He also went on to say, "What we have to do is work on the training ground and get back to basics. That's what we need to do.

"We have come off our consistency and real focus and we need to find that back. We will work. The training minutes that we have lost through the break, we are able to load them onto the players.

"We will be able to get some real good time on the pitch, which is what the squad needs. We are able to up the minutes and put the volume into them."