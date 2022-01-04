Grimsby Town confirm conversations over Sheffield Wednesday midfielder and others

Hunt has impressed during his time with the Mariners, and played his 19th game of the season on Tuesday night against Halifax Town. But at this point it may be the last time he turns out for the club.

The 21-year-old midfield man will see his Owls contract expire at the end of the season, and Darren Moore said over the weekend that the club wanted him to stay with Grimsby in order to keep up his development as he picks up regular game time in a senior setup.

But there don’t seem to be any guarantees that he will remain at Blundell Park, with Paul Hurst saying that things aren’t ‘particularly straightforward’.

Speaking to the media after their 1-1 draw with Halifax, the Mariners boss said of the loan players, "There will be conversations happening over the next day or two days… They're not particularly straightforward, so we will see what happens with those.

"It's not as easy as saying we want them to be here. I think we need to evaluate everything in truth.

"There are some changes I'd like to make and that's not trying to be critical of the players we have. How we do that without stockpiling players is something I have to consider."

