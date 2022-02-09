Olamide Shodipo, who is on loan from Championship QPR, was left off the club’s updated list heading into the final months of the season.

But as reported by The Star, Wednesday can add him back onto the list as long as they do so before the March 24 deadline.

Speaking after an excellent 1-0 win over title-chasing Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening, Moore clarified the situation and explained that Wednesday had checked with the EFL that they could register Shodipo at a later date.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday will wait on the fitness of QPR-owned loanee Olamide Shodipo.

The youngster is nursing a long-term injury but remains an Owls player could return for the season run-in.

“The decision was made because we felt that if we were looking to bring in a free transfer then maybe,” Moore said.

“But really we’re not going to. I said it before, to bring in a free transfer now, it’ll take four to six weeks to get them fit then another few weeks to get them ready. What’s the point? I might as well wait for the ones on the treatment table.

“Mide can be added back on. He has got a long-term injury so we’ll take a look at it.

“So that’s why we’ve done it. We know that if he does recover in time, which we do expect him to, then we can add him back on.