Sheffield Wednesday's decision to leave first team player off EFL squad list clarified by Darren Moore
Sheffield Wednesday made one first team omission from their updated EFL squad list as a precaution, it has been explained.
Olamide Shodipo, who is on loan from Championship QPR, was left off the club’s updated list heading into the final months of the season.
But as reported by The Star, Wednesday can add him back onto the list as long as they do so before the March 24 deadline.
Speaking after an excellent 1-0 win over title-chasing Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening, Moore clarified the situation and explained that Wednesday had checked with the EFL that they could register Shodipo at a later date.
The youngster is nursing a long-term injury but remains an Owls player could return for the season run-in.
“The decision was made because we felt that if we were looking to bring in a free transfer then maybe,” Moore said.
“But really we’re not going to. I said it before, to bring in a free transfer now, it’ll take four to six weeks to get them fit then another few weeks to get them ready. What’s the point? I might as well wait for the ones on the treatment table.
“Mide can be added back on. He has got a long-term injury so we’ll take a look at it.
“So that’s why we’ve done it. We know that if he does recover in time, which we do expect him to, then we can add him back on.
“It’s just a case of keeping his registration simple for the purposes of the league. We’ve logged it with the league and they’ve said that’s fine should we want to do it.”