Sheffield Wednesday XI revealed for Sunderland - duo remain absent for Owls

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 18th Aug 2024, 11:02 BST
Sheffield Wednesday take on Sunderland today in a game that is the only show in town in the Championship.

Wednesday have got off to a flying start in their 2024/25 campaign, winning two out of two in the league and Carabao Cup, despite using two different XI’s in the matches against Plymouth Argyle and Hull City respectively.

Given the nature of the victories there were some question marks about who would get the nod for this afternoon’s fixture against the Black Cats, however the general consensus would be that the Owls would be pretty much - if not completely - unchanged from their demolition of the Pilgrims. There was potentially a return for Akin Famewo on the cards, however he and Nathaniel Chalobah remain missing.

Both sides have the chance to climb into the division’s top two with a victory - though it would take a heavy win to usurp Burnley - and they’ll be desperate to get a second win under their belts in front of a big crowd at the Stadium of Light.

Here’s how the two sides line up -

Wednesday XI:

Beadle, Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, M. Lowe, Ingelsson, Bannan, Gassama, Musaba, Windass, J. Lowe

Sunderland XI:

Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Alese, Cirkin, Neil, Rigg, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Mayenda

