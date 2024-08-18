Sheffield Wednesday XI revealed for Sunderland - duo remain absent for Owls
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wednesday have got off to a flying start in their 2024/25 campaign, winning two out of two in the league and Carabao Cup, despite using two different XI’s in the matches against Plymouth Argyle and Hull City respectively.
Given the nature of the victories there were some question marks about who would get the nod for this afternoon’s fixture against the Black Cats, however the general consensus would be that the Owls would be pretty much - if not completely - unchanged from their demolition of the Pilgrims. There was potentially a return for Akin Famewo on the cards, however he and Nathaniel Chalobah remain missing.
Both sides have the chance to climb into the division’s top two with a victory - though it would take a heavy win to usurp Burnley - and they’ll be desperate to get a second win under their belts in front of a big crowd at the Stadium of Light.
Here’s how the two sides line up -
Wednesday XI:
Beadle, Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, M. Lowe, Ingelsson, Bannan, Gassama, Musaba, Windass, J. Lowe
Sunderland XI:
Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Alese, Cirkin, Neil, Rigg, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Mayenda
And while you wait for kick off, here’s some prematch reading for you:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.