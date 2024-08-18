Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday have made the trip to Sunderland and will step out at the Stadium of Light for the first time since capping a remarkable survival mission there in May.

Danny Röhl is looking forward to his Sheffield Wednesday side taking on Sunderland this afternoon and maintains that while absolute respect will be paid to the threat of their opposition, their focus is centring on what they do well.

A win would take them to a run of five Championship wins on the spin for the first time since April 2017, when Carlos Carvalhal’s side secured their place in the play-offs with a thrilling end-of-season run of form. The Stadium of Light holds dear memories for the German boss, who engaged in joyous celebrations with his players after goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass earned the points that secured Championship status back in May.

The Black Cats have a new manager in Frenchman Regis Le Bris and though they have not been especially active in the transfer window have players that can hurt teams at Championship level.

“They are a young team, a high-potential team with young, exciting players there,” Röhl told The Star when asked about Sunderland. “You can feel this from the style of football and they are a team who try to press. They do it in a little bit of a different way to us, but they try to press high and have momentum in pressing on the pitch. If we can get players in the right areas we want to get into one against one situations, this is what I want to do. For me when I looked to the data from the Cardiff game, Cardiff had a lot of ball possession.

“The good thing for us at the moment my focus is on my team, I have the feeling that if we play with the intensity we have now seen twice, we will come in good into the game, have a good start. We can be calm in the atmosphere in the stadium and we are convinced to go there and believe we can do it again. We looked to the opponent in some detail, we looked at their team, but my team is ready and we feel that again.”

Röhl, who has been known to change his footwear depending on the results of his side, has taken the altered kick-off time as a good omen for Wednesday. The last clash there between the two teams was a Sunday lunchtime game and the German boss wants to repeat the trick to take three points.

He said: “It was a historic day for us, I have these pictures in my mind from after the game. I was empty in the locker room, I was happy and it was a great day that meant we had the opportunity again to play there on Sunday. With a positive mindset we will go there on Sunday, the last game was Sunday at a similar time. I am a little bit superstitious - it is maybe a good time to go there and show up.”