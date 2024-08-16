Recovering ex-Sheffield Wednesday favourite not expected to feature for Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday an Ian Poveda signed for Sunderland last month following the end of his Leeds United contract, but is yet to play for the Black Cats.

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Ian Poveda has all but been ruled out of making his Sunderland debut this weekend as the two sides meet at the Stadium of Light. The Colombia international, who was the subject of talks with the Owls earlier this summer, is in the process of recovering from injury and has not yet played for his new club.

Poveda made 10 appearances for Wednesday while on loan from the Elland Road club in the second half of last season. He quickly developed a fond relationship with the Owls fan base but missed out on the run-in after a flare-up of a hamstring issue.

Speaking ahead of the Owls’ visit to the North East on Sunday, Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris made clear it was unlikely Poveda would feature as the Black Cats look to ensure he will be able to play a part in the coming months.

“He's getting better and trained this week with the team, full training sessions,” Le Bris said. “He's not really ready at the moment but not too far off, maybe 80 or 90%. We want to build strong foundations for the whole season and to be able to play 90 minutes, not just him being available for 10 or 20 minutes. He wasn't involved in pre-season so we know the foundations aren't there so we want to be sure that he will be in the best way to start.”