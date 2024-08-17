Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Régis Le Bris knows that his Sunderland side will have a tough task on their hands when they take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship tomorrow.

The Owls have had a bright start to their 2024/25 campaign with victories over Plymouth Argyle in the league and Hull City in the Carabao Cup, but visiting a packed Stadium of Light will certainly be their biggest challenge so far.

Le Bris’ Black Cats also began their campaign with a win as they beat Cardiff City on the opening day, however they did drop out of the League Cup following defeat to Preston North End. Tomorrow they host Danny Röhl’s side, and their boss is well aware of the threat they post – naming one player in particular.

"It will be a good test, yes,” Le Bris said. “I watched their game against Plymouth and they were interesting, a very powerful team. Very interesting down the sides, especially the right side with Yan Valery. I know this player who played at Angers last season. It will be a big test because it is a strong team, very well organised with talented players. It is not going to be an easy game for our first home game.”

He also went on to say, “I'm excited to play in the stadium for the first time, to feel the support of the fans who are incredible… At home, we need to show that we deserve these fans and to use them as a big strength, to build this feeling that at home we are strong and powerful, that we can win many games.”

The game is set to get underway at midday, with Wednesday hoping to get back on top of the top of the table after no doubt dropping a few places after Saturday’s fixtures.