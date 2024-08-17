Sheffield Wednesday new boy update given after ill-timed injury lay-off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday’s training numbers have been given a boost after the return to fitness of one of their summer signings.

Experienced goalkeeper Ben Hamer became one of the first bits of business completed by the Owls after he joined on free transfer terms following his release by Championship colleagues Watford. His was a signing that altered the dynamic of the goalkeeping department. James Beadle has returned on loan from Brighton to take up his spot as number one, while Cameron Dawson left to join Rotherham United.

Hamer is understood to have injured his hand at the start of pre-season and having played the opening friendly run-out at Alfreton Town missed out on the remainder of their friendlies. He is back in training, Danny Röhl told The Star on Friday, though with Pierce Charles having taken the gloves in their Carabao Cup win at Hull City in midweek it’s clear there is no rush for Hamer to be thrown back in.

“He goes forward and forward,” Röhl said. “He has trained, he is on the pitch now and he is back, but you know as a goalkeeper it is so important that you are ready and you can protect your goal.”

It follows more positive news on the injury front, with Röhl confirming in his Friday afternoon press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Sunderland that Akin Famewo was close to being back in contention and that Nathaniel Chalobah was making good progress on his knock. No further injury concerns were reported.