Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, said ahead of the game against Oxford United that his starting XI could spring some surprises.

Röhl explained to the media that the likes of Barry Bannan, Dom Iorfa, Yan Valery, Olaf Kobacki, Michael Smith and Callum Paterson were all ‘question marks’ for the visit of the U’s, and three of them have missed out of the squad altogether. Valery and Paterson, however, have been deemed fit enough to start.

Josh Windass, meanwhile, has been handed the captain’s armband at Hillsborough and will lead the team out this afternoon. In terms of formation, it looks like a switch to a back four, with Marvin Johnson at left back, Michael Ihiekwe and Akin Famewo centrally, and Valery on the right. Stuart Armstrong is back in the starting setup.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valery, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Johnson, S. Charles, Armstrong, Musaba, Gassama, Windass, Paterson

Oxford XI: Cumming, Long, Vaulks, Brannagan, Bennett, Nelson, Matos, Goodrham, Mills, Helik, Bradshaw

