Breaking

Sheffield Wednesday XI reveals changes amid admitted injury concerns for Oxford United

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 12th Apr 2025, 14:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, said ahead of the game against Oxford United that his starting XI could spring some surprises.

Röhl explained to the media that the likes of Barry Bannan, Dom Iorfa, Yan Valery, Olaf Kobacki, Michael Smith and Callum Paterson were all ‘question marks’ for the visit of the U’s, and three of them have missed out of the squad altogether. Valery and Paterson, however, have been deemed fit enough to start.

Josh Windass, meanwhile, has been handed the captain’s armband at Hillsborough and will lead the team out this afternoon. In terms of formation, it looks like a switch to a back four, with Marvin Johnson at left back, Michael Ihiekwe and Akin Famewo centrally, and Valery on the right. Stuart Armstrong is back in the starting setup.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valery, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Johnson, S. Charles, Armstrong, Musaba, Gassama, Windass, Paterson

Oxford XI: Cumming, Long, Vaulks, Brannagan, Bennett, Nelson, Matos, Goodrham, Mills, Helik, Bradshaw

For some pre-match reading, check these articles out:

Sheffield Wednesday wary of threat posed by ex-Owl Will Vaulks

Danny Röhl's Owls academy thoughts as several head for S6 exit

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chansiri reveals terms to consider sale - apologises for wage debacle

'Does not change the facts': Fan statement responds to Chansiri letter

Danny Röhl makes self-admission as Owls wonder what might have been

Related topics:Oxford United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice