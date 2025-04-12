Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dejphon Chansiri says he’s not looking to sell Sheffield Wednesday, but would consider if a buyer would leave the Owls ‘in a better place’.

It’s been a turbulent period for the Owls in recent months, from a January transfer window that brought into question the relationship between Chansiri and manager, Danny Röhl, to unpaid player and staff wages and protests both enacted and planned.

In a lengthy open letter to supporters on Saturday morning, Chansiri discussed the above and apologised for the financial situation that the club found themselves in this month, also urging fans to ‘be mindful of unverified information’. The Thai businessman admitted that he was ‘not a perfect owner’, but insisted that the ‘loves this club’ - adding that he would be happy to ‘pave the way’ for the Owls to move forward under new ownership if potential buyers came forward.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have held a number of protests this season against Dejphon Chansiri. | Getty Images

“I have decided to write this letter with respect and understanding of everyone’s feelings at this time,” his statement read. “I begin by saying sorry for this recent situation. It was never my intention for this to happen, I have always done the best I can and I will continue to do this whilever I am the owner and chairman of Sheffield Wednesday.

“I am not a perfect owner and I have never claimed to be. I have seen the things that some have said about me but remember I am a human being too, and I will always try my best. What I have tried to do is keep our club alive with growth and a stable future, on and off the field.

“Some have said I am playing a game with this situation but I can say this is not true, there is no benefit for anyone to do this. If there is a problem, I will say and I will say why. I don’t mind questions when they are said respectfully and the answers are not always what fans may want to hear, but they are the truth.

“Over the years, I have personally supported our club without expecting or receiving any profits. I have never stopped loving or believing in our fans. I accept and understand that in this situation, there will be criticism for me. If this is done in a respectful manner I have no issue. I also understand that everyone can have different opinions of me, the coach, the players, anything… this is normal and I always listen to all voices with good intentions and an open mind.

“At this time, there are many voices on social media and in the media about the situation of our club. Some voices have facts, some have strong opinions which I can accept, but some voices are the loudest because of misinformation and incorrect guidance.

Managing Sheffield Wednesday is ‘not easy’

“I would always ask our fans to be mindful of unverified information and trends that are created to benefit certain parties. Managing a football club is not easy. Every decision is not to win today but to keep the club sustainable tomorrow.

“I ask to keep an open mind regarding the truth, do not rely on unfounded speculation or rhetoric that some people may create. Yes, it is true that the players were paid late and I am truly sorry for that. All back office staff were paid other than 10 senior people who were partly paid and this was resolved at the earliest possible time.

“There is a lot of speculation regarding the coach, our relationship and the future, again I ask to you keep an open mind and repeat that anything that I do is in the best interests of Sheffield Wednesday.

“I am still here for our club, for the future of all of us and please let me make my situation clear. I do not have the intention to sell, I love this club. But if today, tomorrow or another day in the future, if there is someone out there better, more suitable and has the potential to take care of our club, I am ready to pave the way for Sheffield Wednesday to move forward from a stronger position.

“I am happy to leave if Sheffield Wednesday is left in a better place. It is not just about the price, it is about the right individual or group to take our club forward. And if someone was to come forward, I can assure you I am happy to listen and happy to talk.

“We have all seen speculation and stories that a consortium or individual is ready to come in and take over. But I can guarantee there have been no offers at all. There has been some interest but nothing at all substantial that has been followed through. With any sale, it must be done the correct way - not through one of my people asking for a bank statement which again is not true - but through lawyers, with proof of funds and a tangible offer.

“The word means more to me than the paper – there is no reason for an NDA or similar when that trust could easily be broken. I can say there was no NDA in place when I bought our club from Milan. The deal was done on trust from start to finish and behind the scenes, which is the correct and professional thing to do.

“During this situation no one has come forward. To say I am in the way or I prevent this or prevent that, it is not true. This is the football business and I repeat if the right package is agreed, I will not be the one to stand in the way. But as long as I am here, as long as there is still an opportunity, I will fight for you, for everyone connected to the club we all love.

“I will meet the Supporters Engagement Panel next Tuesday and expand on all these topics. Some members of the panel have requested an emergency meeting and I have no problem with that. I will speak with an interpreter because I want to say exactly how it is, so my words are my words.

“With respect and gratitude from the heart, Dejphon Chansiri.”

