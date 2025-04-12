Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Championship strugglers Oxford United this afternoon expecting to see a familiar face in the heart of midfield.

The Owls are looking to earn three points at Hillsborough for the first time since New Years Day and have plenty to prove despite what is set to be an end of season run-in without the jeopardy of campaigns past. Relegation-threatened Oxford do not have that luxury and themselves are looking to turn over the form book having picked up only 10 points on the road all season.

New Us boss Gary Rowett was appointed in December and has steered his side away from what looked likely to be an immediate drop back into League One. A pragmatic style of play is different to that preferred by his predecessor Des Buckingham and is one that has had mixed success against Wednesday this season. The Owls are expected to have plenty of the ball this afternoon, a privilege that has not always seemed to sit too comfortably with them in terms of results.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl explained what he expected to see from their weekend opponents and placed the focus on his players to put on a long-awaited show at S6.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks, who has joined Championship newcomers Oxford United. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

“When he took over they had a good run with a lot of good points but in the last games there have been more up and downs,” he said. “This is normal. They know what they can do, they are well organised and can play with a back four or five five. They know they need set pieces, especially throw-ins with Will Vaulks... They take no risks with the building up, they are the team with the most long balls in the division.

“We have a demanding on ourselves, we play at home, I want to see that we control the game for 90 or 95 minutes, that we dictate the rhythm and show how we want to play so it is not so much about the opponent, it is more about how we play this. If we have intensity, if we are diligent and recover from the second ball, all these basics, then we have enough quality to do this.”

Namechecked Vaulks is a name keenly recognisable to Wednesday supporters of course. The Wales international is the Owls’ reigning player of the season having personified the battling spirit shown in the second half of their historic survival effort last time out and Röhl knows it is not just a long throw that could stand to cause Wednesday a headache or two at S6.

“Will is doing a good job for his team,” Röhl said. “Since the manager changed he is almost in every starting 11 and he had this impact for the team. He will fight, he knows the relegation battle and he will be on fire. He is on his way and it is good when players come with emotion.

“We will do our job, after the game we will speak and we will see who won the game. The first game was a good game from our side; very clinical and we controlled the game very well. Tomorrow it is our job to do this again.”

