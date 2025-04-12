Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has issued a response to Dejphon Chansiri’s letter to fans that was released today.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this post, that was published on the Owls’ official website, Chansiri said that he would be ‘happy to leave’ as long as the club was ‘left in a better place’, going on to add, ‘If someone was to come forward, I can assure you I am happy to listen and happy to talk’.

The Wednesday chairman’s address comes on the back of discontent among the fanbase after another turbulent spell on the pitch, with protests planned for this afternoon’s game against Oxford United on the back of the financial debacle that unfolded this month that saw players and members of staff go unpaid for the the month of March. The matter was settled just in time to avoid a three-window transfer ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, on the back of Chansiri’s letter, the SWST have issued their own response, saying that his apology ‘does not change the facts’, adding that they will still be pushing for him to do step aside.

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust statement

The statement in full reads, “We acknowledge Mr. Chansiri's apology to the fans and the summoning of the EP with just one working day's notice. However, this does not change the facts: the club continues to lurch from one disaster to another, most of them self-inflicted. Having come perilously close to a three-window embargo this week, we now face the prospect of operating under embargo for nearly two years if Mr. Chansiri normal business practice of cashflow shortfall reoccurs within the 12-month period.

“We look forward to the club fully and openly responding to the EP's call for a sustainable strategy that includes appropriate governance, experienced football professionals with the authority to make decisions, and committed budgets suitable for a club of our stature. This plan must be shared publicly and should include a capital investment strategy to push the academy towards Category A status and safeguard Hillsborough's iconic legacy for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Only then can fans regain confidence in the management of our club. Until that time, we will continue to push for Dejphon Chansiri to do the honorable thing and step aside once a buyer offering market valuation is found.”

Trust stalls have been set up for today from 12.45pm on Herries Road near Beres, and Leppings Lane around Gas Flair Corner, with new full members can collect their badge and scarf. A planned protest is set to see many fans ‘turn their back’ in the 10th minute of the game in protest against Chansiri’s ownership.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join