Danny Röhl thinks that every player’s development is different, and is working closely with Sheffield Wednesday’s academy.

It’s the time of year where youngsters start to find out whether or not they have a future at their various football clubs, and things are no different at Hillsborough in that regard. The Star reported earlier this week that the likes of Joey Phuthi, Sam Reed, Jay Buchan and Cian Flannery are among those moving on, with all now on the hunt for pastures new.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Röhl was asked about the club’s youth structures and whether or not Wednesday need to be better when it comes to finding earlier loan moves for their youngsters. The German also acknowledged how tough it can be when you’re stuck in the U21s for too long.

When questioned on his role with regards to who is and isn’t sticking around at Middlewood Road, he said, “We speak about players, about what is necessary and important - and what could be the next steps. I think these are all things that we have to do to connect with the academy. We sit together and speak about players - for some it’s important that they get minutes in men’s football… If you’ve trained and you train in the U21s it’s a good next step, but there comes an age where you have to go out on loan - or just generally out. You have to look what’s best for the player, the club and the development.

Sheffield Wednesday’s youth setup has been criticised

“Every player is different. If you are good in the U21s then the first thing should be coming to the first team consistently, then there comes a point where you say, ‘Now you need more games’. Whether it’s 18,19 or 20, but later on you have maybe missed your opportunities. Sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone, because if you stay in the U21s it can be difficult.”

There has been plenty of talk online this week regarding those that will be leaving the Wednesday academy when their contracts run out in the summer, with claims being made that they’d been held back by the club on the loan front in recent years. Whether it be down to wage contributions or loan fees, people close to the players have suggested that things were far from ideal from a development perspective.

The aforementioned players aren’t believed to be the only ones who will be leaving the club at the end of the season, however full confirmation will only be received once the retained list is out in the next couple of months.