Sheffield Wednesday face possibly their toughest test of the season so far tonight against Leicester City - and their XI for the game has been revealed.

It's top v bottom as the Foxes come to town, and Danny Röhl knows that his team will have to be at their very best if they're going to come away with anything in what will be their last game before the busy December schedule begins.

The German was always going to have to make at least one change due to Josh Windass' suspension after a fifth yellow card last time out, and it's certainly no surprise to see Callum Paterson back in the mix after he missed the defeat to Birmingham City for the same reason.

It's a huge night for Bailey Cadamarteri, with the teenager getting a first league start for the Owls, while there's also a return to the XI for Di'Shon Bernard and Marvin Johnson.

With that being said, here's the full line-ups the two teams tonight: